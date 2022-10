Sri Lanka will begin their first Super 12 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland today in Hobart, but without one of their two in-form batters. Opener Pathum Nissanka injured his groin on Thursday while batting against Netherlands and, while not ruled out of the tournament, will miss Sunday’s game.

Nissanka could have played as it is a minor injury. But it was decided to rest him so he will be fit for the rest of the tournament.