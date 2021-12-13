Axing of Pathum Nissanka doesn’t go down too well

The Lanka Premier League tournament has seen some tight contests over the last week. There have been some standout performers and last ball thrillers. The franchise tournament will stand in good stead for Sri Lankan cricket moving forward with last year’s LPL enabling selectors to identify new talents. This year too several young players have come up with some impressive performances. There have been also some strange decisions and the one that has sparked much debate has been the dropping of Pathum Nissanka.