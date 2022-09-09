Asia Cup : Wanindu Hasaranga Helps Sri Lanka Down Pakistan In Asia Cup Final Dress Rehearsal

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka’s bowling charge to set up a comfortable five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Friday in their dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup final. Both teams have already booked their place in Sunday’s title clash at the warm-up tournament to the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November. Hasaranga returned figures of 3-21 with his leg-spin to help bowl out Pakistan for 121 in 19.1 overs after they elected to field first in Dubai.