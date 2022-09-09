Asia Cup : Wanindu Hasaranga Helps Sri Lanka Down Pakistan In Asia Cup Final Dress Rehearsal

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka’s bowling charge to set up a comfortable five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Friday in their dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup final. Both teams have already booked their place in Sunday’s title clash at the warm-up tournament to the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November. Hasaranga returned figures of 3-21 with his leg-spin to help bowl out Pakistan for 121 in 19.1 overs after they elected to field first in Dubai.
2 Comments
50 Overs & Test Mathews,Chandimal,NipunDhananjaya,NishanMadhushka KAminduMendis should be made permanent members whose skills of surviving and experience are key factors in the longer versions of the Game. In my opinion, the selectors appointed since 2000 were not intelligent enough rather not suitable to do the selections and Players whose consistency is 80% ( i.e, success of 4 out of 5 innings played ) in other words whose 1st Cl Ba Av is around 50 should only be considered for the longer versions of the Game.
Could somebody in the management explain, why DhanushkaG has been given so many opportunities, despite being an average player both at school & 1stCl Cricket.
Dropping DG is the best move that could happen to the National team.
The players that should have been brought straight from YWC team 2010 were Romesh Bhuddhika & Bhanuka Rajapaksha instead, they brought in these average players such as Gunathilake. So many average players were allowed to represent the Country mainl
So many average players were allowed to represent the Country mainly by a selector from Panadura, e.g. Thirimanne, Kapugedara, MalindaW’pura,ManojF’do,CharithaBudhikaF, AkilaDhananjaya, Thikshila de Silva, Janith liyanage,….. , list is very long to be mentioned here. Interestingly, almost all these players were from Panadura..