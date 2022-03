The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, which on this occasion will be a T20I competition, is set to be held in Sri Lanka between August 27 and September 11. The dates and host was announced after the AGM held between the member countries on Saturday.

All five Test teams – hosts Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – will feature in the tournament, as will one more Asian side that will be decided after a qualifier tournament set to be held from August 20.