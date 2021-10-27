‘Haven’t seen any talent like Asalanka and Nissanka in Sri Lanka’ — Arthur

“I’ve watched every cricketer now in Sri Lanka, but I don’t see batting talent like Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka,” Arthur said. “As a coaching staff and a selection panel, we’ve got to keep giving opportunities to young players, because in the next couple of years they’re going to be the leaders in the batting department.”

Nissanka made 24 off 21 in that game, but in a first round match against Ireland, hit 61 off 47. It is in Tests that he is most highly-rated, having hit a hundred on debut against West Indies early in the year. But the selectors have since had him play all three formats, and if Arthur’s words are anything to go by, team management are intent on investing in him as an all-format batter.

“I’ve always said since the first time I saw Pathum that he’s a wonderful talent. His balance, his feet movement, when he attacks and defends are great. He’s got it all. We saw that on Test debut. He’s played every form now over the last sort of nine months for us. He’s going to play every form, because I think him and Charith are generation next for Sri Lanka in terms of batting.”