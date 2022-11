Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been ordered to pay USD 70,000 in a defamation case arising from a long-running feud over control of the island nation’s cash-rich cricket board. Ranatunga has been locked in a bitter battle with Thilanga Sumathipala, a four-time president of Sri Lanka Cricket, and the pair have regularly traded accusations of graft and match-fixing.