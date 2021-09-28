Allirajah Subaskaran new owner of Jaffna LPL franchise

The Winner of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Jaffna Stallions have a new owner as Sri Lanka-born British entrepreneur, Allirajah Subaskaran, enters the second season of the premier T20 tournament of the Island Nation by acquiring the Jaffna-based franchise in the tournament.
Speaking about the new venture, Subaskaran said, “I have been observing the gradual growth of the LPL…
One Comment
Jaffna Stallions are the defending champions. How can the ownership change hands like that? These kinds of things make the whole tournament seem to be a gong show. Who are the owners of other franchises? Are all the teams sold? SLC needs to take control of this tournament immediately. The tournament organisers don’t seem like they know what they are doing. SLC has given the management of LPL to some Indian company.