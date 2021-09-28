Allirajah Subaskaran new owner of Jaffna LPL franchise

The Winner of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Jaffna Stallions have a new owner as Sri Lanka-born British entrepreneur, Allirajah Subaskaran, enters the second season of the premier T20 tournament of the Island Nation by acquiring the Jaffna-based franchise in the tournament.

Speaking about the new venture, Subaskaran said, “I have been observing the gradual growth of the LPL…