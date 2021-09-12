Akila Dananjaya factor sparks puzzle within the mandarins

Off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been left out from the 15-man squad but will be part of the four-man travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, the Sunday Times can confirm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, teams are allowed to name four stand-by players to travel with the main squad to act as injury replacements.

Dananjaya was initially named in the 15-man list on the wishes of the coach and the captain but, with the bowler leaking plenty of runs in the first T20 against South Africa on Friday, the selectors have brought in uncapped right-arm legspinner Pulina Tharanga in his place…