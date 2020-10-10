Retired India cricketers likely in Lanka Premier League — IPG CEO

Having overcome quite a few hurdles, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is finally scheduled to be played at five different venues across the Island Nation from November 21 to December 13 […] With Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) awarding the rights for the league to Dubai-based Innovative Production Group (IPG), the group will oversee the handing of franchise ownership rights, global broadcasting and media rights, on-ground sponsorship, and event production rights.

Speaking to ANI for the first time after winning the rights, IPG CEO Anil Mohan said that not only are they looking to organise a world-class league, but also have their eyes on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow participation of a few recently retired players as that will further enhance the level of competition.

“I can’t divulge details but, yes there are a few recently retired Indian players we are expecting to see in action subject to BCCI clearance. The excitement for LPL, both among fans and also the media is quite palpable. Not only Sri Lanka, the entire sub-continent and its neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE, are looking forward to the LPL with a lot of expectations…