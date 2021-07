In an attempt to create a more competitive first-class structure, a proposal has been made to play five-team National Cricket League–a tournament similar to the inter-provincial tournament.

The Sunday Times is in possession of a copy of the draft designed by the cricket technical advisory committee headed by Arvinda de Silva.

Under the proposal, the existing 26 clubs are being clustered into the five centres of excellence (CoE) namely Colombo, Galle, Kandy, Dambulla and Jaffna.