England’s tour of Sri Lanka will proceed as scheduled after the latest round of coronavirus testing yielded no positive results.

The travelling squad will take a charter flight on Saturday and will immediately undertake two weeks of quarantine and training in Hambantota, during which they will be tested every two days.

The ECB confirmed: “Following the Covid-19 testing on 30 December, the touring party for the Sri Lanka Test tour have all tested negative. We fly tomorrow evening.”