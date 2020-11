Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that England has confirmed their tour of Sri Lanka for two Tests in January 2021, with both games being played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium to create a bubble.

“England will arrive around 3 January and they will have about 11 days before the first Test, which will be played from 14-18 January. The second Test will take place from 23-27 January,” said SLC CEO Ashley de Silva confirming the dates…