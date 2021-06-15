ECB insist England's Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka will go-ahead despite faulty floodlights

The ECB have been subjected to a race against the clock to get their first white-ball internationals of the summer under way as publicised due to faulty floodlights in Cardiff.

Sophia Gardens cannot currently host night matches as one of the five light towers at the ground is broken and a spare part ordered from the United States is yet to arrive, jeopardising the back-to-back Twenty20 matches between England and Sri Lanka a week on Wednesday and next Thursday beginning at 6.30pm.

An ECB spokesperson insisted: ‘We are planning for the games to go ahead as scheduled.’