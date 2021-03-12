Dispute settled, Chaminda Vaas back at Sri Lanka Cricket

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas is expected to start working again as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) High Performance Centre fast bowling coach, the Morning Sports learnt on Friday (12).

Vaas resigned from the position in the eve of Sri Lanka limited-over team’s departure to the West Indies late last month allegedly owing to a pay dispute. Vaas had been appointed, reportedly on an ad hoc basis, as Sri Lanka national team’s fast bowling coach for the tour of West Indies, in addition to his High Performance Centre occupation, after Sri Lanka’s former Fast Bowling Coach David Saker resigned from his post on short notice…