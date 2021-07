Angelo Mathews has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) he is considering retirement, after turning down the tour contract for the forthcoming series against India.

Mathews, 34, in understood to be disillusioned at the treatment he and fellow senior players have received during the contracts standoff with the board. He was also unhappy to be dropped from the limited-overs sides earlier this year, though he has since been offered a place in the white-ball squads…