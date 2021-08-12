Sri Lanka’s Chandimal to play in Nepal’s Everest Premier League

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal is the latest high-profile player who will feature in the Everest Premier League, Nepal’s domestic T20 tournament. Chandimal, 31, will represent Bhairahawa Gladiators in the tournament, which will be played from September 25 to October 9 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

“I am so excited to visit the beautiful country of Nepal and I am very much looking forward to a great Everest Premier League season with the Gladiators,” Chandimal said in a video message.