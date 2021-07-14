Chandimal seeks clarity from Sri Lanka Cricket over future

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal has asked SLC and its technical committee for clarity about his future in the national team.

In a letter addressed to the head of the technical committee Aravinda de Silva, which also has several SLC officials copied, Chandimal asked for “an opportunity to meet with you and the respected committees to discuss my future, in playing cricket for Sri Lanka”. This letter comes in the wake of news that Angelo Mathews is considering retirement, and only months after Thisara Perera announced his own retirement…