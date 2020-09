Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena is one of the Elite Umpires of the International Cricket Council (ICC) who have declined to officiate in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 Cricket Tournament, which begins on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Instead, the veteran Sri Lankan umpire who has officiated in 65 Test matches is set to stand in as one of the on field umpires during Sri Lanka’s home series against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on October 14…