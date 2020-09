Sri Lanka Cricket’s CEO Ashley de Silva confirmed that despite the postponement of the 2020 Men’s T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will still have to go through the qualifying process to get into the Super 12 of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India even if they have improved in their rankings by the time the tournament is held.

When the final rankings for automatic qualification were taken up on 31 December 2018 for the 2020 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka was ranked 9th and Bangladesh 10th.