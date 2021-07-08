in Featured News, News

Sri Lanka set to sack recently-appointed captain Kusal Perera – report

Sri Lanka Cricket captain Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka is set to be named Sri Lanka’s new men’s limited-overs captain, replacing Kusal Perera who himself had only had the job since May .

The captaincy switch is only partly a consequence of on-field performance. Although Sri Lanka have comfortably lost all three series that they played under Perera, the board and selectors have replaced him after he was deemed to have played a central role in the contracts standoff between the players and board, over the past few months.

  1. Disappointed to hear Shanaka is going to replace KJP as captain who was praised by none other than the coach for his leadership skills. But according to cricinfo a reason for Shanaka’s appointment as captain is because Shanaka has signed the contract whereas KJP stood firm with others. Obviously Shanaka did it eyeing the captaincy giving away the collective decision not to sign by the players & selectors fell for it. Shame on Shanaka, a blacksheep?

