Dale Steyn to arrive in Sri Lanka for LPL today

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who took over 400 test wickets, will arrive in Sri Lanka today (November 30), and join the team at the hotel in Hambantota for the required quarantine for the overseas players. He will be available after seven days and is likely to play in their encounter against Jaffna on 9 December.

The 37-year-old fast bowler Dale was awarded the ICC (International Cricket Council) Test Cricketer of the Year award. He also went on to win Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World during the year 2013.

One year before his retirement in 2018, he became the highest wicket-taker for South Africa, overtaking Shaun Pollock’s record…