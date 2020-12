South African pace ace Dale Steyn is expected to make his Lanka Premier League debut, playing for the Kandy Tuskers in the 16th match of the tournament.

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur made the revelation while on commentary during today’s LPL broadcast.

Steyn arrived in Sri Lanka a week ago and has completed his mandatory seven-day quarantine, making him available for selection in the Kandy Tuskers’ next match, which is against Jaffna Stallions in Hambanota on December 9.

© Island Cricket