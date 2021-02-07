Sri Lanka cricketers violate COVID-19 health advice to attend wedding – report

Stay home until the PCR results are out, health professionals advise. But this is widely ignored. National cricketers are the latest violators, having attended the wedding of fellow player Sadeera Samarawickrema a few hours after undergoing PCR tests, thereby placing everyone that attended the ceremony at risk.

Tests were carried out on cricketers and support staff shortlisted to tour West Indies. Lahiru Thirimanne and coach Mickey Arthur tested positive and are being treated at a private medical facility run by a hospital chain owned by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Vice President Jayantha Dharmadasa. All first contacts of the pair were asked to self-quarantine…