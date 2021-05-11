Sri Lanka cricketers subjected to unfair pay cuts

In the last few weeks, the media has been replete with the news of the pay cuts that are to be imposed on the contracts of the national cricketers, supposedly citing a string of poor performances by the national team.

What the pundits who administer the game of cricket at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) fail to realise is that the players are not to be blamed entirely for the poor performances that the national team has gone through in the past five years, where their rankings, especially in white ball cricket, have dropped dramatically to levels never experienced in the country’s history. Sri Lanka are ranked seventh in Tests, eighth in T20Is and ninth in ODIs.

It is grossly unfair to penalise the players for the shortcomings of the administration…