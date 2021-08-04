Cricketers are assets of this country, treat them with respect and dignity

It is high time that the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Cricket Technical Advisory Committee came down from their high horses and resolved the player contract issue which took a back seat during the recent white ball series against India.

What these so-called pundits do not seem to understand is that it is callous to refuse annual contracts to cricketers. What they seem not to foresee is that if the livelihoods of the present set of players are not secured and handed annual contracts, a mass exodus of players to other countries, and early retirements of several senior players to play in privately sponsored franchise leagues to earn their bread and butter, is inevitable. The elected administrators and the appointed Technical/Advisory Committee appear to be hell bent on punishing the cricketers for daring to challenge their obnoxious ill-thought policies with little regard for the welfare of the game of cricket in the country.

The signs emerging as a result of these ill-advised policies are ominous, with several experienced cricketers planning their retirement from international cricket in disgust…