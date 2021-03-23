Cricket fans to return to stands for Pallekele Tests between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Cricket fans will be allowed to witness the two-Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which begins at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy next month, Sports Ministry sources revealed yesterday.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be worked off from April 21 to 25 while the second Test will be played from April 29 to May 3.

Earlier, the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 Tournament and the two-Test series between Sri Lanka and England was worked off behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic…