COVID-19 protocols deprive Sri Lanka’s Karunaratne of county cricket stint

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s rare opportunity to play for Nottinghamshire in the English County Championships has been lost due to visa clearance issues and the health protocols that he has to follow to enter the United Kingdom due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As Sri Lanka is a red-listed country in the UK, Karunaratne cannot fly directly to London but has to go via another country and can enter the UK only after completing 10 days’ quarantine. On top of it all, to get an express visa to the UK takes about 12 days which altogether will come to about 22 days.