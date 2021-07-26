Asalanka awaiting results of MRI

The 24-year-old Asalanka sustained this injury during the first T-20I against India on Sunday.

“Asalanka was brought to this hospital after the match on Sunday (at around 12 midnight) and an MRI has been done”, one of the sources at the Nawaloka Hospital said to this reporter.

“We are awaiting his report and his participation in the remaining two matches will only be decided by the team medical panel. The latest information we gathered is he attended the gym session under the watchful eyes of the physio and trainer”. the source further added…