India to skip Asia Cup 2021 in Sri Lanka – report

The BCCI is all set to once again turn its back on the Asia Cup this year.

The tournament, which was postponed last year because of the pandemic and the global lockdown, is once again in crisis – one that doesn’t just put the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and cricket boards from the sub-continent in distress.

Abandonment of another Asia Cup will result in broadcasters sweating because it puts the highly-rated and financially benefiting ‘India versus Pakistan’ clash out of gear once again. Outside of an ICC event, in the present environment, an Asia Cup would be the only tournament guaranteeing an India vs Pakistan game(s)…