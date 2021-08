With the U-19 World Cup barely four months away, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has planned a resumption of U-19 international cricket in November. There has been no U-19 cricket since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020.

TOI has learned that the BCCI is working on hosting a tournament in which the board will field two teams and invite reigning U-19 champions Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The U-19 World Cup is scheduled to be played in West Indies in January-February next year.