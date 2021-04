Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka has finally been confirmed despite Covid-19 fear.

Bangladesh will travel to Sri Lanka at the scheduled time as Sri Lanka have agreed to not tighten up the Covid-19 protocols.

The Test series will start from April 21, for which the Bangladesh Test team will fly to Sri Lanka on April 12. Coronavirus cases are on the rise worldwide once again. In such a situation, Sri Lanka wanted to tighten the Covid-19 protocol for the Bangladesh team’s tour.