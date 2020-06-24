Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed, SLC confirms

Bangladesh’s scheduled tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision from the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] and Sri Lanka Cricket [SLC] was made on Wednesday; a day after BCB had pushed back their home series against New Zealand.

Bangladesh were to tour Sri Lanka in July for a three-match Test series that is part of ICC Test Championship. The home series against New Zealand in August had involved two Test matches that are also part of the championship.