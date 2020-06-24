in Featured News, News

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed, SLC confirms

103 Views 0 Comments

Bangladesh’s scheduled tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision from the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] and Sri Lanka Cricket [SLC] was made on Wednesday; a day after BCB had pushed back their home series against New Zealand.

Bangladesh were to tour Sri Lanka in July for a three-match Test series that is part of ICC Test Championship. The home series against New Zealand in August had involved two Test matches that are also part of the championship.

Read full article

Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2020Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

Leave a Comment