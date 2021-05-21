Bangladesh expecting tough fight against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal urged his team to give the maximum as they bid to maintain their home dominance against Sri Lanka in the one-day series starting on Sunday.

Bangladesh have totted up a strong record at home, winning all but one of their 12 matches since October 2018, though all of the victories were struggling Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

However, they lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka the last time they met in a one-day series, in Colombo in 2019.

“We have played with most of the Sri Lanka players. We know that they are a quality side,” Tamim told a virtual press conference on Friday, ahead of the three-match series…