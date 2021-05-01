Kusal Perera to be appointed Sri Lanka ODI skipper in radical overhaul – report

A number of senior cricketers could lose their places in white-ball cricket as Sri Lanka undertakes a major overhaul of its limited-over sides under a new scheme where players will be selected for international cricket, with a particular focus on the young guns.

While this strategy has been implemented successfully in a small way in Test cricket on recent tours, the selectors and team management think more radical selection with an eye on this year’s T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup is the way forward for the struggling white-ball team.

The 2014 World Champions embarrassingly need to play a qualifying round to earn a spot at this year’s T20 tournament, a situation head coach Mickey Arthur recently said was ‘unacceptable’…