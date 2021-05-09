Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando fails fitness test, dropped for Bangladesh tour

Dashing young opener Avishka Fernando has been dropped from the 18-man squad named for the Bangladesh series as he has failed a fitness test.

Fernando, 23, missed the limited over leg of the West Indies tour after he failed to attend the mandatory 2km fitness test due to an injury.

SLC has set a time of eight minutes and 35 seconds to complete the 2km run, but Fernando has taken close to one minute more than the expected time to complete the run.

“He will not be traveling to Bangladesh but we have included him in the preliminary squad for the England series to train with the rest of the players,” chief selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe said.