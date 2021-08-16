Sri Lanka Cricket to offer player contracts for 2021

Following months of protracted disputes, arguments, and counterarguments, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has finally decided to offer player contracts for the year 2021.

“We are planning to give the contracts to the players. There will be three or four new players in the new list, who have performed well in the recent past and had not been granted contracts earlier,” a senior SLC ex-co official told the Sunday Morning Sports yesterday (14).

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of SLC, headed by Aravinda de Silva, intervened in making the player contracts for this year yet players, allegedly manipulated by a couple of seniors, refrained from signing the contracts citing lack of transparency in player categorisation.