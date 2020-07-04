Asia Cup 2020 likely to be postponed – report

The Asia Cup 2020 is likely to be postponed due to the current global health crisis, the Sunday Times learns.

Sri Lanka is tipped to host the tournament after Pakistan– the designated host for the 2020 edition offered it to Sri Lanka with India-Pakistan relations being sour at present.

However latest reports suggest that there’s greater likelihood of the tournament being postponed or scrapped this year with regional boards showing little interest in taking part in the six-nation tournament largely due to the restrictions and logistical hurdles posed by the pandemic.