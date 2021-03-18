Pakistan board chief rules out 2021 edition of Asia Cup, Sri Lanka to host in 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani is optimistic about hosting India in the Asia Cup in 2023 and hopes the political relations between the two neighboring countries would improve by then. Mani informed that Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup in 2022, ruling out any chances of the continental event being staged this year in June.

“In 2022 Sri Lanka will have it (Asia Cup) and in 2023 Pakistan will be hosting the regional event. I am optimistic that by time the political relations between the two countries would have improved and this would pave the way for the Indian team to come to Pakistan,” Mani said.