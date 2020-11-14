Ashantha de Mel heads new Sri Lanka Cricket selection committee

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will have one selection committee overlooking all selections of national men’s, women’s and junior cricket in future as the National Sports Selection Committee headed by Army Commander Shavendra Silva has recommended a seven-member new committee to overlook all selections including U-19 cricket.

The new committee headed by former Sri Lanka fast bowler Ashantha de Mel, includes Chaminda Mendis, Pramodya Wickremasinghe, Hemantha Devapriya, Ranjith Madurasingha, Uvais Karnain and Ms Nilmini Gunaratne has been recommended by the Shavendra Silva committee to the Sports Minister on Friday.