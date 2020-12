SLC Media Release: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce the appointment of the following members to the National Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The 07 member panel was ratified by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.

– Asantha De Mel – Chairman

– Chaminda Mendis

– Pramodya Wickramasinghe

– M.A.W.R. Madurasinghe

– Ms. T. Nilmini Gunarathne

– Hemantha Devapriya

– S.H.U. Karnain