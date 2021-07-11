Another revamp in the offing?

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set for some major changes in the coaching set-up with several former Sri Lankan players expected to join various positions from the Under-19 team to the national team.

The names of Roshan Mahanama, Mahela Jayawardene and Avishka Gunawardena have been discussed to assume some key positions within the national set-up but there is still no finality.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) is keen to get Jayawardene to work with the national Under-19 team as a consultant as he cannot undertake a fulltime commitment due to his multiple commitments while Gunawardena is expected to take over the head coach position of either the Under-19 team or the Sri Lanka ‘A’ side.