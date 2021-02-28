Mathews appointed Sri Lanka stand-in T20 captain for series in West Indies

Angelo Mathews has been named as Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain for the T20I series in the West Indies as Dasun Shanaka, the appointed captain, is yet to join the team because of a delay in obtaining a US transit visa.

Mathews has previously led Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, 106 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

As it stands on Sunday, Shanaka is yet to receive the visa, and as such seems likely to miss the entire T20I series – his first assignment as the new T20I captain. He will hope to make the ODI leg of the tour at least, which starts on March 9.