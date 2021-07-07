Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews considering retirement – report

Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews has reportedly informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he is considering retirement from international cricket.
According to SLC sources, Mathews (34) has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he is currently discussing the matter and will inform his decision in the upcoming weeks…
This should be the fall in to the abyss for us as Anji has been our one world class batter for a long time. However, despite his talents, I think he is scattered in terms of being on the field which has been awfully destabilizing for us and he must be sick and tired of this admin pushing and pulling him to all corners.
Despite being a world class act (if not for Sanga, he would have ranked #1 at his peak) it’s an unfulfilled talent for me. When his turn came to stand up and be part of a young SL team going forward, his form faltered and actually missed a fair amount of cricket. The most disappointing aspect has been inability to impact the outcomes of a game. The last English tour is a good example where I recall Anji actually batter really well and got a hundred and fifty but Root on the other side made a double and a 180+ and impacted the outcome of the game.
His best was under the captaincy of others where he was a world class match winner with both bat and ball but once being burdened with captaincy and a poorer team, he faded away despite being the best in his team.