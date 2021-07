The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka instead of in the UAE, as originally planned.

The series, which is the first bilateral contest between the two sides, will be played between September 1 and 5, and ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the venues in the UAE were unavailable because of the second leg of IPL 2021, which has been tentatively scheduled to begin on September 20…