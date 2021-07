Second-string players who signed contracts placed in bio-bubbles

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that 39 cricketers, who signed New Annual Contracts for the year 2021/2022, have been placed in a Bio-Bubble in two separate groups, in Dambulla and Colombo, as part of the preparation for the upcoming inbound and outbound tours.

The 39 players represent the contract categories of ‘Senior’, ‘A’ team, and ‘Emerging’.

Accordingly, 26 players are undergoing Residential Training at the RDICS, Dambulla, which commenced on the 25th June 2021, whilst another 13-member group will start training tomorrow at the RPICS, Colombo.

The Residential Training Program in Dambulla will undergo until the 22nd July 2021, whilst the Residential Training Program in Colombo will last until the 10th July 2021.

THE SQUAD TRAINING AT DAMBULLA

Lahiru Udara – ‘A’ Team

Nishan Madushka – ‘A’ Team

Nipun Dhananjaya – Emerging

Saminda Fernando – Emerging

Shammu Ashan – Emerging

Sahan Arachchige – Emerging

Udith Madushan – Emerging

Kalana Perera – Emerging

Nimesh Vimukthi – Emerging

Mahesh Theekshana – Emerging

Sangeeth Cooray – ‘A’ team

Sadeera Samarawickrema – ‘A’ team

Kamil Mishara – ‘A’ team

Nuwanidu Fernando – Emerging

Minod Bhanuka – ‘A’ team

Kamindu Mendis – ‘A’ team

Suminda Lakshan – ‘A’ team

Chamika Gunasekera – Emerging

Dilshan Madushanka – ‘A’ team

Nuwan Thushara – Emerging

Ashen Daniel – Emerging

Himesh Ramanayake – Emerging

Lahiru Samarakoon – Emerging

Lasith Abeyratne – Emerging

Mohomed Shiraz – ‘A’ team

Pulina Tharanga – Emerging

THE SQUAD WHICH WILL COMMENCE TRAINING IN COLOMBO

Dilshan Munaweera – Senior category

Sandun Weerakkody – Senior category

Angelo Perera – Senior category

Ashan Priyanjan – Senior category

Roshen Silva – Senior category

Asela Gunaratne – Senior category

Chathuranga De Silva – Senior category

Lahiru Madushanka – Senior category

Milinda Siriwardena – Senior category

Lahiru Gamage – Senior category

Jefferey Vandersay – Senior category

Prabath Jayasuriya – Senior category

Malinda Pushpakumara – Senior category