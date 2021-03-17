Ranatunga feels Sri Lanka is ignoring local talent for ‘garbage’ foreign coaches

World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga slammed Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday, accusing it of hiring “garbage” foreign coaches while ignoring local talent.

Sri Lanka won the World Cup once — in 1996 — and were runners-up to Australia and India in 2007 and 2011 respectively. In the most recent tournament in 2019, they did not make it out of the group stages.

“We spend huge amounts to import garbage coaches,” Ranatunga said, adding that the foreign imports were partly responsible for the low ranking of the national team in all formats of the game.